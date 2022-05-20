Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RGR opened at $62.98 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

