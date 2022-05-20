Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.58) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.73) price target on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.58) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.30 ($12.81) on Thursday. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($15.23). The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of €12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

