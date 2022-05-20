Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.10). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

