SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.01 on Friday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $754.23 million, a P/E ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 1.70.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 891,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $5,638,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

