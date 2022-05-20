SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $754.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
