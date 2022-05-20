SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $754.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 1.70.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

