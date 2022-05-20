Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will post $211.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $241.50 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $117.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $814.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $904.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $926.41 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,289,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,404,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $39,398,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,082 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

