Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

