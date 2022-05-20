Surgery Partners (SGRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2022 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

5/4/2022 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $72.00.

5/4/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $64.00.

3/29/2022 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 41,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,449. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

