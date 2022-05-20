Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $192.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.81.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

