Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $115.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

AMAT traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.79. 840,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

