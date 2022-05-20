SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $746.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $435.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $422.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.18.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

