SVB Leerink Lowers Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $48.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 233.80% from the stock’s previous close.

REPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of REPL opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The stock has a market cap of $678.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $50,131.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,494.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

