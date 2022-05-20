Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.