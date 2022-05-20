Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.42% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

