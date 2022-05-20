Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $2.67 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 175,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.