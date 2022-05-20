Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

