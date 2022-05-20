Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $57.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
