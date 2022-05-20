TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.34.

TAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE TAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 213,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,905,809. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $48.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

