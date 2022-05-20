Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($46.88) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($51.98) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €37.78 ($39.35) on Friday. Talanx has a 12 month low of €33.44 ($34.83) and a 12 month high of €44.42 ($46.27). The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.73.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

