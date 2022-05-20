Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $999,897.42 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. 419,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 912.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $155.86.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.27.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
