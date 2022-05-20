Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.90 Million

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will announce $204.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the lowest is $203.82 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $855.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $858.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of TNDM opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.49 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

