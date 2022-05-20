Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

TRGP opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.81 and a beta of 2.52. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $4,438,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

