Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.42.

TGT opened at $153.43 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

