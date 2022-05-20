Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $274.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.42.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69. Target has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.