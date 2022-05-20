TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.81.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$73.12. 830,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,332. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$1,306,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$216,290.39. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total transaction of C$1,179,901.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$258,192.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,884 shares of company stock valued at $547,314 and have sold 115,245 shares valued at $8,092,671.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.