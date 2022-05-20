TD Securities Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$52.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.43.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.09. 262,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.70. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$29.00 and a one year high of C$53.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.05.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.