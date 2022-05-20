TD Securities Lowers WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of WLYYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

