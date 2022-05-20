TD Securities Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$54.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 246,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,631 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,884 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.