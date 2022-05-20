TD Securities Trims Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$60.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 112.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.16.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.92. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.22.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

