TD Securities Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 90.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.44.

Shares of WELL traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.68. 754,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,113. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.87. The firm has a market cap of C$782.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

