TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) to report $3.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.64 billion to $17.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $166.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

