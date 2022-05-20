Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $957.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,596,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

