Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,881. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.39 and a 200-day moving average of $324.03. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

