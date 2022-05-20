Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

Shares of TFX opened at $288.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

