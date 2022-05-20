Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.