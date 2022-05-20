Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 163.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 184.6%.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

