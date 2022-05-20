Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

