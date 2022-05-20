Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.42.

NYSE TGT opened at $153.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.69. Target has a fifty-two week low of $151.28 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

