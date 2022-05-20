Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.16.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $112.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.