Telsey Advisory Group Trims Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Target Price to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.30.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.45.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.