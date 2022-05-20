Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Bath & Body Works, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.03 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,482,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,351,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.