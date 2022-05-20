Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 14,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.