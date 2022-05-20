Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 14,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

