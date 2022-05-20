Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenneco by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tenneco by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenneco by 38.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

