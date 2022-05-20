TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.
Shares of TGTX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $41.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
