TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

