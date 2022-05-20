Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3447 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.
OTCMKTS TBVPY opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $56.25.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
