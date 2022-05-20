The Children’s Place, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “NA” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLCE. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

