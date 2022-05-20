The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

PLCE stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $619.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $2,031,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

