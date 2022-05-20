The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
PLCE stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $619.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $2,031,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.