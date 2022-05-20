The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Shares of DSGX opened at $60.12 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

