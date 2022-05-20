The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.
Shares of DSGX opened at $60.12 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
