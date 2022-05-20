The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

EL stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,708. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.37 and a 200-day moving average of $305.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $295,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

