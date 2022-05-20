The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 123,843 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of GS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day moving average is $356.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

